i.d.e.a. WF announces 2021 semi-finalists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - i.d.e.a. WF revealed their 2021 semi-finalists on Tuesday.
The organization said this years’ semi-finalists are a mixture of startups and existing businesses who are adding employees and/or expanding into new markets. The semi-finalists are listed below:
- Artodigy - Lara Freeman & Jake Swartz
- Brie Charcuterie - Kathryn Carl
- D and D Custom Swings - Dee Palmore & Doug Albus
- Expanded Inventory Solutions, LLC - Bobbi Collins
- Falls Metal Fabrication, LLC - Johnny McClane & Lee Birk
- Hospice @ Home - Brandon Onstead & Brent Donley
- Molina Montessori - Breann Molina
- Nugget Wraps - Bradley Hunt
- Ruben’s House of Classics LLC - Ruben Rodriguez
- Texoma eSports LLC - Victor Cisneros, Ryan Puente, & Derek Taylor
- Texoma Food Equipment Service - Keith & Robbin Smith
The winners will be announced in October.
i.d.e.a WF gives entrepreneurs and business owners an opportunity to plant their business’ seeds or expand the businesses they already have, gain invaluable business advice and create jobs in the community.
However, the competition has encountered many challenges because of COVID-19. One positive change has been the increase of the cash job prize which will be awarded to winners. Businesses can win up to $100,000 for their start-up or expansion.
Participants will go through six training sessions to help develop their skills and knowledge as a business owner – increasing their rates of success.
For more information on i.d.e.a. WF, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.