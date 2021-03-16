Jacksboro Courthouse power outage Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | March 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:50 AM

JACKSBORO, Texas (TNN) - The Jack County Courthouse is without power Tuesday morning.

The Jacksboro Police Department said, “We have been made aware of a power outage at the Jack County Courthouse, the east side of the square and possibly further east into the residential area. I will share information when I receive it.”

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time, according to police, and they say OnCor was notified.

