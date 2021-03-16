Man arrested for car theft of Nissan of WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man was arrested on Monday for a burglary which took place at Nissan of Wichita Falls.
Randy Konovsky was arrested for breaking into the dealership at 4000 Kell West Boulevard and stealing a car and a tool set.
In the morning of March 8., Nissan of Wichita Falls said a 2011 Dodge Charger was stolen, valued at $15,000. A tool set was also stolen, valued at $10,000. Surveillance video provided by the dealership showed Konovsky enter with a duffel bag and drive away in the stolen car.
Officers said the Dodge Charger was pulled over on March 11. by WFPD and Konovsky was identified as the driver.
A Wichita Falls home owner reported she found evidence someone was staying on her property without her permission. She reportedly found items in a detached building which suggested someone was “squatting.” Police said they searched her property and found paperwork identifying Konovsky and a pair of distinctive Nike shoes matching the video footage of the theft.
Konovsky’s total bonds are set at $50,000.
- burglary of a building - $10,000
- theft of property - $30,000
Konovsky has not been released from the Wichita County Jail.
