5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were also 5 new recoveries and no deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,718 cases in Wichita County, with 94 of them still being active.
86 patients are currently recovering at home while eight are in the hospital. At last check, one patient is in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,299 recoveries and 76,509 negative tests in Wichita County.
Nine tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 24,114
- Second dose - 15,591
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
Critical - 1
