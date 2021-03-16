Storm chances return tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we are going to have beautiful weather. Today, we will have a high of about 81 with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight we have storm chances. Overnight tonight, a cold front will move through the area. Along that cold front, a few storms are going to develop. A little bit of hail and strong winds will be possible in these. Tonight, we will have a low of about 50. Wednesday, strong winds are going to be present. The wind will be out of the south at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. The high for Wednesday will be 62 with partly cloudy skies.