BNSF to repave 7th street railroad tracks this summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The railroad tracks on 7th Street that connects the east side of Wichita Falls to downtown are getting repaved.
Beginning this summer, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), which owns the tracks, will even out them out.
Once that is done, the city of Wichita Falls will put in pavement between the tracks and the connection to the streets.
Public works officials hope for a four-to-six week timeline for the construction; no official start date has been released at this time.
