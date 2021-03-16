United Regional opening vaccinations to all who qualify

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vaccinations are now available at United Regional in Wichita Falls for all who qualify.
Anyone who falls under tiers 1A, 1B( School/Childcare workers) and the recently added 1C (people 50 years of age or older) may now visit https://www.unitedregional.org/myshot/ to check availability and schedule an appointment.
United Regional says as it receives more doses, more appointment slots will open on a first come, first serve basis.
Previously, United Regional had only vaccinated established patients of the United Regional Physician Group Primary Care and patients in the Transition Clinic.
You must schedule an appointment prior to arriving for the vaccination; no walk-ins will be accepted.
They will schedule a second dose, if needed, when you arrive for your first dose.
