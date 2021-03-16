WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of March.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Then on Friday, they’ll be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for March can be found below:
Midtown Manor
- March 17 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- March 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- March 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- March 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
