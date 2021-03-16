WF Crime Stoppers need help solving copper wire theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need your help solving the crime of the week.

The crime happened on April 25 and May 3 at 2124 Broad Street at the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Unknown suspects reportedly stole copper wiring from the church.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

