WF Crime Stoppers need help solving a Jan. Pyramid Center theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need your help solving the crime of the week.
On January 14., a man left a store in the Pyramid Center before paying for his items. When the clerk attempted to stop him, the 35 to 40 year old man reportedly threw the clerk down, threw a bicycle at the clerk and kicked him. The suspect was brunette and wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and grey Jordan tennis shoes, according to authorities.
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they have very little information about this crime and could use your help.
“Crime Stoppers, Citizens, Police and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference,” said WF Crime Stoppers.
If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, Crime Stoppers said call their 24-hour-hotline at 940-322-9888, or long distance at 1-800-322-9888. They remind callers, tips are anonymous and you could earn up to $1,000.
