WF unemployment reaching “sweet spot” a year into pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Unemployment rates across Wichita Falls and North Texas are beginning to improve a year after the area saw a major rise in numbers and nationwide hiring freezes.
While the numbers are not at pre-pandemic levels, officials are hopeful this downward trend will continue.
“We’re getting much closer to that sweet spot where we have enough workers out there who are looking for work and enough employers who are hiring that we can make those connections a lot easier,” Kendra Ball said.
Kendra Ball, the business and outreach manager with Workforce Solutions North Texas, said that sweet spot is between four- and six-percent. Right now, Wichita Falls is sitting at over 6.7-percent.
While she says that’s high, “I feel very optimistic that we’re headed in the right direction and that we’re going to have people that are able to go back to work, being able to support their families and things like that again.”
“What’s been really great recently is that we’re starting to see a little bit of a bounce back and a recovery from that with our local jobs,” Taylor Davis added.
Davis is the director of the Wichita Falls talent partnership and military liaison for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. She said since the beginning of the year she’s seen the city’s hiring market begin to grow back.
“I think for three weeks straight I didn’t get a single posting on our job board to all of a sudden a few weeks later in February and March it’s just taken off. I might see ten job posts in one day,” she said, “starting to see more jobs opening, more jobs being created and an expedited process of hiring new people because finally, the work is here again.”
More places hiring, and more people feeling comfortable to get back to work, has both women saying they’re hopeful for where the city’s job market is headed.
“Very happy and optimistic that we’re going to continue with that downward trend on unemployment,” Ball said, “and that we’re going to continue putting people back to work.”
“I think that we’ve got a healthy future here in front of us, both literally and figuratively,” Davis said.
