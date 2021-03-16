Wichita County officials urge residents to get vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - President Biden announced last Friday that all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1st.
Although U.S. residents can’t be forced to get vaccinated, Wichita County officials say they can give you several reasons why if you’re eligible, you really should consider it and weigh all the pros and cons.
Last week, President Biden made two big announcements that will make it easier for all eligible U.S. residents to get vaccinated and keep the country moving forward in the fight against the pandemic.
“I think the plan is great. It’s a follow from President Trump he’s managed with the new vaccine coming on, I think he’s going to be able to escalate things,” said Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge.
Wichita County currently already has 20,000 people vaccinated but some are still hesitant to roll up their sleeves.
“Each person needs to look at their individual risks, their age, whether they have under-lying heart, lung disease, diabetes. Most importantly whether or not they’re obese,” said Robert McBroom, Medical Director at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
Health officials say we need to learn from the past to have a brighter future.
“We stop doing vaccinations, the people got vaccinated are either dying off or their immunity is wearing off. Or people that don’t get the vaccine at all start getting it again. The only way the pandemic is going to stop is if everybody’s either had it or been vaccinated. I think its doable and we need to push towards that,” said Dr. McBroom.
Dr. McBroom also says he believes vaccinations will need to become an annual occurrence, and we may even be seeing re-vaccinations as soon as the end of the year.
