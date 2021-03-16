Woman arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One woman was arrested after she pulled out a weapon and made threats to hospital security.
Angela Ward was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Around 6:45 a.m., Ward was reportedly at the United Regional Health Care System and said she was checking on her husband. A security officer with the hospital said he approached Ward in the south alley of 10th Street because Ward was barred from the property. The officer said once he told Ward she was trespassing, she reportedly became irate.
Ward pulled out a folding knife and said she would stab the “rent-a-cops” if they came toward her, according to authorities.
WFPD arrested Ward and found an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass from a February indecent.
Ward remains in the Wichita County Jail and her bond is set at $10,000. The criminal trespass charge from February is set at $1,000.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.