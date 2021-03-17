Cold tonight after a cold front came through

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday night, we are going to have colder conditions. Thanks to a cold front that moved through the area, we will see cooler temps for a few days. The low for tonight is 39, with mostly clear skies. The wind will die down but will stay strong tonight. The wind will calm down, out of the north at 15 to 25 mph for tonight and tomorrow. Thursday will be on the cooler side of things. The high on Thursday will only be 58 with sunny skies. Temps on Friday will increase some but not much. The high on Friday will be 61, with mostly sunny skies. This weekend temps will return back to normal. The high on Saturday will be 67 and on Sunday we will be back in the 70s. Rain chances return Monday and will continue for a few days.