Gov. Abbott prepares for bad weather in TX

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Abbott placed state resources on standby preparing for severe weather in Texas.
Areas of Texas are expecting heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging winds Wednesday night. Gov. Abbott positioned state management teams on Wednesday, March 17., preparing for severe weather.
The Texas Governor said, “With heavy rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texans should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event,” said Governor Abbott. “The resources I have rostered will help our communities prepare and respond to any emergencies that arise during these storms.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams
- Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages
- Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with Hoist Capability
- Texas Department of Transportation: Crews Pretreating Roadways and Maintaining 24 Hour Operations
Here are some safety tips to follow when preparing for severe weather events, according to Abbott.
- Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center here
- Sign up for your local warning system. EAS and NOAA are two national emergency alerts
- Prepare an emergency supply kit. More information here
- Homeowners should consider purchasing or renewing a flood insurance policy
- Keep important documents protected inside a waterproof container and back it up with a digital copy
- Move valuable to higher levels
- Declutter drains and gutters
- Be cautious of road conditions as well as creeks, streams, storm drains and any area which could potentially become dangerous.
“Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” said the governor’s office, reminding drivers never attempt passing a flooded roadway and always observe road barricades.
For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.
