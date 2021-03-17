Irish Eyes and the American Dream: WF immigrant says relationships helped his pub thrive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The idea of the American Dream may come in many forms for immigrants. For Danny Ahern, owner of the Iron Horse Pub in Downtown Wichita Falls, his dream is less about his pub and more about the relationships he’s made inside it.
“I’m an Irishman, I’ve got nothing to lose. I came here from a foreign country, I brought my personality and I believe that people are genuinely good,” said Ahern. “Wichita Falls may not be the biggest city on the map of America, but it’s got its own unique history, its own story to tell.”
Danny’s story in Wichita Falls began in 1997 when he made the move at 18 years old from Ireland to the Lone Star State and started working in the nightclub industry.
“Obviously Danny was way too young to be doing what he was doing and that made me curious,” said friend and Iron Horse Director of Operations Jimmy Cooper. “I was like, what’s this kid doing from Ireland running a nightclub.”
Ahern and Cooper formed a bond shortly after and went on to start the pub in 2000.
“He can come into this building and meet 20 people and it’ll take me two weeks to meet all of them,” said Cooper.
Ahern’s ability to build relationships eventually trickled over into the music industry where he went on to book names like Leon Russell, Matt Sorum from Gun’s and Roses, and hometown legends Bowling For Soup to help make a name for the pub.
“21 years and this past year has been interesting with Covid,” said Ahern. “We’ve made it through this, we’ve made it through a lot the years.”
Ahern’s says the pandemic was the hardest thing to deal with since he’s arrived in the States but that the relationships he’s made with regular customers to other businesses in the community are what helped him get through the pandemic and he wants to show his appreciation during the pub’s St. Patricks Day celebration.
“I think I’m very fortunate and blessed with the American Dream,” said Ahern.
