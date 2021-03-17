10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also 16 new recoveries and no deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,728 cases in Wichita County, with 88 of them still being active.
80 patients are currently recovering at home while eight are in the hospital. At last check, no patient’s are in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,315 recoveries and 76,574 negative tests in Wichita County.
Ten tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 24,374
- Second dose - 15,645
Total Hospitalizations = 8
Stable - 7
Critical - 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 4
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
Critical - 1
