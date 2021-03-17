Nocona General Hosp. hosts vaccine clinic end of March

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Another vaccine clinic is planned for late March.
The Bowie News reports the Nocona General Hospital plans to host a vaccine clinic on Friday, March 26.
From noon to 3 p.m., the vaccine clinic is open for registrants over 50 years old or 18 years and older with a chronic medical condition.
The location is scheduled at First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 511 Cooke Street.
Organizers said call 825-2037 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22 and March 23 to schedule an appointment.
A form can be downloaded here to complete registration before appointments.
