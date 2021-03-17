Not just a pastime: how fishing became therapy for Army vet

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Fishing is a popular pastime in Texoma.
It could be a hobby just learned or a family tradition passed down through generations.
But for Brent Homan, a professional fisherman from Graham, it’s a story that goes well below the surface.
”I started fishing as soon as I could hold the rod I think,” Homan said. “I used to dream about it, I would fish in my sleep and it carried on through. I mean I was ate up with it and it carried on throughout my life so far.”
The professional angler has been casting his line for as long as he remembers, developing his passion for the sport.
But for him, it wasn’t always about having something on the other end of the line.
“I spent a lot of time fishing (while) going through rehab, because that was the only thing that made me happy.”
Brent Homan is a veteran of the US War on Terror.
After joining the army in 1997, he was part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, being sent to multiple parts of Iraq following 9-11.
In 2007, as the United States was sending more troops into the country, his life was changed forever.
”First thing I remember is a flash,” Homan said. “Second thing I remember is pain, third thing I remember is my gunner looking at me with a ghostly look in his face.”
Homan and his unit had hit an IED.
The shrapnel severed the optic nerve in his right eye, his thumb was ripped to shred with bones sticking out of his arm; but there was only one thing he was worried about.
”I need that thumb,” he recalls. “I got to be able to fish.
“That’s the last thing I remember telling the doctor before I went into surgery.”
And the doctor granted that wish, saving part of his hand and giving him half a thumb to fish with.
”I had to re-learn how to cast, had to switch hands.”
In an instant, Homan’s passion for fishing became the thing that kept him going.
”Only place I felt safe was on the water, it was therapy pretty much. Therapy outdoors.”
With the support of family and sponsors, that therapy has taken the purple heart recipient across the country and now serves a much greater purpose.
“I use this boat as a platform to share my story across the country.
That story is one of resilience.
Homan says he hopes people will see that you can turn any bad situation into something good if you don’t give up.
