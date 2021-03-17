Very windy today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early this morning a few bands of strong storms move through the Northern and Southernmost parts of our area. After that things begin to get very windy.
Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph. Today looks to have partly cloudy skies with a high in the low 60′s.
Thursday we will have a high in the low 60′s and winds begin to die down. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30′s. Highs going into the weekends begin to climb into the low 70′s, rain chances return early next week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.