WF’s homebound residents get chance at COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas National Guard went door-to-door at Parkstone Senior Village on Wednesday, getting shots into the arms of Wichita Falls’ most vulnerable.
“We are very excited to bring COVID shots to our clients that are homebound,” Lisa Williams said.
Forty of Meals on Wheels’ homebound clients had a team of guardsmen at their homes giving them their first Moderna shot.
Something Armando Perez, a Wichita Falls resident, wasn’t expecting the opportunity to get.
“I was excited, very thankful. It’s hard for me to get around so when they called me it was a big surprise and a blessing,” he said.
Williams, the special programs director for Meals on Wheels, has been working for over a week to figure out how to get these clients their vaccines. She found out on Tuesday that the Texas National Guard was on its way.
“It is such a blessing to be able to bring our clients the safety of having the shot,” she said.
When asked about his biggest motivation for getting his vaccine today, Perez said, “to be safe, to go out and be with family, friends, just be back around normal.”
Now the work begins to get everyone ready for their second shot in 28 days.
“Very important that they get these shots,” Williams said.
“Looking forward to it,” Perez added.
