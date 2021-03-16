Windy Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong storm system brings a line or band of shower/storms to the area late tonight. The stronger cells may contain some hail and gusty winds. The line will be east of us by sunrise Wednesday morning. Wednesday may start off sunny, but clouds will roll in by the afternoon and we can totally rule out a few showers. It will be very windy with northwesterly winds gusting to 50 at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with most highs in the 50s.