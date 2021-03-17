Young Co. Rodeo begins Thursday

By KAUZ Team | March 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:59 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Young County Arena hosts the 20th Annual Knights of Columbus Rodeo.

The United Professional Rodeo Association returns for a three-day-event after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID restrictions.

These nine events will span from Thursday to Sunday, according to officials.

  • Bareback Riding
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Saddle Bronc Riding
  • Tie-Down
  • Ranch Bronc Riding
  • Team Roping
  • Barrel Racing
  • Bull Riding

The rodeo begins Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday night.

Tickets for this year’s rodeo are available for an advanced rate of $10 online here.

Children 12 and under will have free admission with a paying adult.

