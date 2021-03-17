Young Co. Rodeo begins Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Young County Arena hosts the 20th Annual Knights of Columbus Rodeo.
The United Professional Rodeo Association returns for a three-day-event after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID restrictions.
These nine events will span from Thursday to Sunday, according to officials.
- Bareback Riding
- Steer Wrestling
- Breakaway Roping
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Tie-Down
- Ranch Bronc Riding
- Team Roping
- Barrel Racing
- Bull Riding
The rodeo begins Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday night.
Tickets for this year’s rodeo are available for an advanced rate of $10 online here.
Children 12 and under will have free admission with a paying adult.
