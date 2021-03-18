Mild weather is returning this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday night, we are going to have colder conditions. Thanks to a cold front that moved through the area Wednesday, we will see cooler temps for a few days. The low for tonight is 36, with clear skies. The wind will die down tonight. Temps on Friday will increase some but not much. The high on Friday will be 62, with generally sunny skies. This weekend temps will return back to normal. The high on Saturday will be 68 and on Sunday we will be back in the 70s. Rain chances return Monday and will continue for a few days. Monday night, we could see a few storms north of the Red River. Rain chances look best on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.