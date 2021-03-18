24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 73 new recoveries and no deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 15,115 cases in Wichita County, with 33 of them still being active.

28 patients are currently recovering at home while five are in the hospital. At last check, three patients are in critical condition.

There have been 329 total COVID-19 related deaths.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

First dose - 42,161

Second dose - 36,216

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has no deaths to report today. For the week ending May 21, 2021, there are 24 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 73 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 63 reinfections, and of those, 3 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 29 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 6 new breakthrough cases, 4 are symptomatic.

Total Hospitalizations = 5

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 2

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

