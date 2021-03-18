City Guide
1 new death, 26 COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 15,196 cases in Wichita County, with 38 of them still being active.

35 patients are recovering at home while three are in the hospital. At last check, there is one patient in critical condition.

There also have been 331 total COVID-19 related deaths and 14,827 recoveries. Two tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 46,073
  • Second dose - 41,180

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has one death to report today: Case 15,037 (60 - 69). For the week ending June 18, 2021, there are 26 new cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 70 reinfections, and of those, 2 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 38 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 1 new breakthrough case, 1 is symptomatic. For the week ending June 18, 2021, the positivity rate is 9%.

Total Hospitalizations = 3

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

