23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 21 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 15,219 cases in Wichita County, with 40 of them still being active.

37 patients are recovering at home while three are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.

There also have been 331 total COVID-19 related deaths and 14,848 recoveries. Three tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 46,491
  • Second dose - 41,846

The Health District has no deaths to report today. For the week ending June 25, 2021, there are 23 new cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 21 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 71 reinfections, and of those, 1 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 40 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 2 new breakthrough cases, 2 are symptomatic. For the week ending June 25, 2021, the positivity rate is 7%.

Total Hospitalizations = 3

Stable - 3

Critical - 0

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 2

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

1 new death, 26 COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County