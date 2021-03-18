1 death, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death and 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 61 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 15,421 cases in Wichita County, with 133 of them still being active.

119 patients are recovering at home while 14 are in the hospital. At last check, there are six patients in critical condition.

There also have been 334 total COVID-19 related deaths and 14,954 recoveries.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

First dose - 47,811

Second dose - 43,488



The Health District sadly has one death to report today: Case 15,267 (30 - 39). For the week ending July 16, 2021, there are 107 new cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 61 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 74 reinfections (up 1), and of those, 3 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 55 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 7 new breakthrough cases, all 7 were symptomatic. For the week ending July 16, 2021, the positivity rate is 27%.

Total Hospitalizations = 14

Stable - 8

Critical - 6

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 1

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

70 - 79

Critical - 2

80+

No hospitalizations

