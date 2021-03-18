City Guide
2 deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths and 155 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 57 new recoveries.

A total of 15,576 cases have been reported in Wichita County, with 229 of them still being active.

203 patients are recovering at home while 26 are in the hospital. At last check, there are nine patients in critical condition.

There also have been 336 total COVID-19 related deaths and 15,011 recoveries.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 48,565
  • Second dose - 43,858

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today: Case 15,449 (80+) and Case 15,354 (70 - 79). For the week ending July 23, 2021, there are 155 new cases, 26 hospitalizations, and 57 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 78 reinfections (up 4), and of those, 7 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 65 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 10 new breakthrough cases; 10 are symptomatic, 2 of which are hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms. For the week ending July 23, 2021, the positivity rate is 15%.

Total Hospitalizations = 26

Stable - 17

Critical - 9

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 3

Critical - 3

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 7

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 3

At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Iowa Park house a total loss after fire

