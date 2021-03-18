City Guide
2 deaths, 402 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths and 402 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for this week. There were also 276 new recoveries.

51 people are hospitalized at this time.

The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 16,078 (50-59), and Case 15,610 (50-59).

For the week ending August 13, 2021, there are 402 new cases, 51 hospitalizations, and 276 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 92 reinfections (up 6), and of those, 6 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 201 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 52 new breakthrough cases; 50 are symptomatic, 1 was hospitalized, and 2 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms. For the week ending August 13, 2021, the positivity rate is 30%.

Total Hospitalizations = 51

Stable - 36

Critical - 15

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

Critical - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 5

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 10

Critical - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 11

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 5

Critical - 2

80+

Stable - 2

