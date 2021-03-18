7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There were also ten new recoveries and no deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,735 cases in Wichita County, with 85 of them still being active.
76 patients are currently recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. At last check, no patient’s are in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 24,557
- Second dose - 15,755
Total Hospitalizations = 8
Stable - 7
Critical - 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 4
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
Critical - 1
