7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | March 18, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:14 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There were also ten new recoveries and no deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 14,735 cases in Wichita County, with 85 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

76 patients are currently recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. At last check, no patient’s are in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 24,557
  • Second dose - 15,755

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has no deaths to report, 10 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 16 recoveries.

Total Hospitalizations = 8

Stable - 7

Critical - 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 4

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

70 - 79

Stable - 1

80+

Critical - 1

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.