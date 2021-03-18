One year later: health officials reflect on one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On March 18, 2020, Wichita County announced its first positive COVID-19 test; a travel-related case coming in from DFW.
A year later and the county is sitting at 14,735 total cases and has lost 325 people to the virus.
“It got so fast, so quick it felt like, then looking back you realize it’s been a year,” Amy Fagan, the assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, said.
Lou Kreidler, the district’s director, said she and her team had been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the county for months before the first case was confirmed but it still came as a surprise.
“Wasn’t even someone on our radar that we knew had been tested,” she said, “so it really was quite a shock.”
Early on the health district tracked where every case had been and notified businesses of possible exposures, but come May, those in-depth daily updates would stop as community spread became more prevalent.
“And that was a really big shift for us and for the community,” Fagan said.
“No matter where you went in our community there was a possibility you were at risk,” Kreidler added.
It wouldn’t be long after that first case that things would dramatically change for everyone: the health district would go on to hire 29 temporary employees to help with contract tracing; over 15,000 people would call in to the COVID hotline, and thousands of residents would make to transition to working from home.
Kreidler said the hardest part for her is, “you know we have an entirely elderly population that’s not seen their family in a very long time because they were just afraid.”
Both women say seeing the impact vaccines have had is giving them “guarded optimism.”
“I hope that with getting our vaccines in our community that we won’t see another spike and we’re on the down end of this,” Kreidler said.
“You could finally start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” Fagan said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.