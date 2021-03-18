WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of March.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Next Tuesday, they’ll be at Mill St. Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for March can be found below:
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- March 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- March 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- March 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.