Wichita County mayors react to a year of Covid

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s been one year since the first reported case of Covid-19 in Wichita County and yet, the memories of the pandemic’s start are still fresh in the minds of Mayor Stephen Santellana of Wichita Falls and Mayor Carl Law of Burkburnett.
“We have things that affect portions of a town but his affected the entire city and county and state and nation,” said Law.
Santellana compared the amount of information he was receiving from health officials to a fire hose; a lot of information coming at him quickly.
“The Six-foot rule, wear a mask or don’t wear a mask and then you have the place-ability of it all and the enforcement that we were trying to jumble through. So, it was by far the hardest thing I think an elected official would have to go through,” said Santellana.
While the entire year has been difficult, both men say different moments pushed them to the edge.
“When they told us we were almost at {hospital} capacity is when I really felt the pain,” said Santellana.
For Law, these moments continue today.
“I think I’ve been frustrated most with not being able to get out and be among the people,” said Law.
For the county as a whole, Santellana says the pandemic has showcased the ability for people to come together, work through information, and provide the best solution possible.
It’s a mindset he wishes he had a year ago, but he’s optimistic for the future
I wish I did have a little more calm train of thought, but being in an emergency management position, everything was just flowing through me and there was just so much information,” said Santellana. “I basically was just reacting. I wish I would have been a little more well versed on a pandemic, but I don’t think anybody was.”
