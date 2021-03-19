Boomtown Shootout starts two-day festival Friday

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Redneck Culinary Academy started with a plan last December and it grew into a two-day spring festival.
“We wanted to start with a sanctioned barbeque cookoff and then we thought, ‘You know we have this beautiful park and these fantastic facilities.’ Let’s put a concert on. And so it went from a concert to two concerts and a two-day event and vendors and all the good stuff,” said Tag Davis, director of Redneck Culinary Academy.
A smaller idea at the beginning was developed with the guidance from the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
“Just to be a part of today and see them put on a major event like this for our community for our businesses. You see a lot of vendors around here that will benefit by having a spring festival every year, year after year in Burkburnett,” said Laurianne Rodriguez, executive director of Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
Young entrepreneur Lita Harris is from out of town and new to be being a vendor. For Harris, she is soaking in the experience.
“So I started my own business when I was 16 and started doing all of this. It’s been a journey. Hard, a lot of challenges, and stuff,” said Lita Harris, owner of Hella High.
The family-friendly festival is an all-day event and is a fundraiser for the Redneck Culinary Academy.
“The very basis of this event is to support our local charities. That’s all we want to do. We want to put on an event that raises funds to help carry us through the year and do great things in our community,” said Davis.
For more information, head over to Boomtown Shootout’s Facebook page and website.
