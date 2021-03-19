Celebrating Texoma’s Women Entrepreneurs during Women’s History Month

“I use to be that cheerleader, I use to be that friend like ‘you can do it.’ I believe in you! This is amazing, and to get that in return it’s powerful, it’s incredible. It really gives me that push to continue. I have people coming up to me every day like you’re that instructor. You’re that teacher, and I’m like I am. It’s so great. I love it. I enjoy it. Now, I want to cheer for the kids, pull that out of the kids eventually,” said Simmons.