FEMA to hold disaster assistance, registration event in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be hosting a disaster assistance and registration event in Wichita Falls this Saturday.
In-person disaster assistance specialists will be available at the Wichita Falls Public Library & Recreation Center to help residents register for assistance with damage caused by the February winter storms. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FEMA is asking attendees to have the following items available:
- Insurance information, if available
- Address of damaged property
- Social Security number
- Phone number where you can be contacted
- Your bank account type, account number and bank routing number for direct deposit
Anyone interested in attending can sign up online by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.