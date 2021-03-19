Man arrested after allegedly using BB gun, taser on children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly used a BB gun and taser on several children.
Officers arrested Jacob Lopez following an evidentiary search warrant in the 1300 block of N. 9th Street.
WFPD and CPS investigated Lopez after multiple allegations against him, claiming he had used a BB gun on several children at the location.
Lopez was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of Injury to a Child.
His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains jailed at this time.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.