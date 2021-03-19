March Madness returns, fans in the Falls weigh in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The bells ringing at Midwestern State University today didn’t just signal 11 o’clock ... it signaled the return of the NCAA March Madness for the first time in over 700 days
“The tournament is kind of one of my favorite things for the year,” said Midwestern State University Professor of Political Science, Dr. Steve Garrison. “For me, last night was one of the first times that I felt sports have been back.”
By day, Dr. Garrison is a teacher, but by night in March, he is the biggest die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan on campus
“I will sit in my house wearing my favorite KU shirt surrounded by an autograph picture of Mario Chalmers,” said Dr. Garrison.
And, Dr. Garrison’s superstitions for winning in March go much farther than just wearing a shirt.
“I don’t fill out a bracket,” said Dr. Garrison. “Once upon a time I did it and we were upset in the second round by UTEP in 1992 and I swore to never do it again, it’s bad luck. You have to follow the protocols of what’s the good luck and what’s the bad luck and you can’t ever mess with that stuff.”
The hope of bringing home a title also extends beyond the office of Dr. Garrison on the campus of MSU Texas.
“I am a huge Texas Tech fan. I really hope Tech gets back out to their previous fame and makes it to the Final Four and on to the championship,” said MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley.
Other fans in Wichita Falls get the luxury of having ties to multiple schools in the big dance. One of those people is the City of Wichita Falls’ Director of Marketing, Lindsay Barker, who attended Abilene Christian and Texas Tech before going on to work at the University of Texas.
“It’s fun to be a part of something big like that,” said Barker. “There’s a lot of good memories and as I said, I’m going to be rooting for all of mine.”
Whether you’re an alumnus, a born and raised fan, or simply in it for the drama, it seems that many across the Falls are excited about the tournament’s return.
“I wondered why our parking lot was empty, there’s like nobody in my building,” said Shipley. “I guess they’re all at home watching basketball.”
Win or lose, March is a time to show our passion outside of work and simply watch the madness play out.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.