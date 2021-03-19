7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:46 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also 10 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 14,742 cases in Wichita County, with 82 of them still being active.

72 patients are currently recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. At last check, no patients are in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 24,707
  • Second dose - 15,825

Totals for the week ending March 19 are as follows:

Total new cases - 37

Average Positivity Rate - 5%

Case Type

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 13 cases

Under Investigation = 14 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0 cases

6 – 10 = 0 cases

11 – 19 = 1 cases

20 – 29 = 4 cases

30 – 39 = 4 cases

40 – 49 = 11 cases

50 – 59 = 6 cases

60 – 69 = 6 cases

70 – 79 = 0 cases

80+ = 5 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 10

Stable - 10

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 3

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 1

80+

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

