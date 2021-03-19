7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also 10 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,742 cases in Wichita County, with 82 of them still being active.
72 patients are currently recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. At last check, no patients are in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 24,707
- Second dose - 15,825
Totals for the week ending March 19 are as follows:
Total new cases - 37
Average Positivity Rate - 5%
Case Type
Contact = 7 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 13 cases
Under Investigation = 14 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0 cases
6 – 10 = 0 cases
11 – 19 = 1 cases
20 – 29 = 4 cases
30 – 39 = 4 cases
40 – 49 = 11 cases
50 – 59 = 6 cases
60 – 69 = 6 cases
70 – 79 = 0 cases
80+ = 5 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 10
Stable - 10
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 3
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
