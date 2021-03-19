Nocona General Hospital hosting vaccine clinic next Friday

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona General Hospital will be hosting a vaccine clinic next Friday, March 26.
The clinic will take place at First Baptist Church of Nocona’s Family Life Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call (940) 825-2037 on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23. Phones will be answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on those days.
Vaccinations are available for the following:
- Those 50 years old and older
- Those 18 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition
Attendees can visit Nocona General Hospital’s website to fill out a COVID Vaccine Packet prior to any appointments.
