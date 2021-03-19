City Guide
Leon is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about a cat named Leon.

Leon is a sweet and snuggly cat who ran right up to Hopkins when he was found.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if anyone would like to speak with them.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

