Sonic is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about a male cat named Sonic.
Sonic is about eight months old and loves to snuggle and play with people and other cats.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if anyone would like to speak with them or meet Sonic.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
