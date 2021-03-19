Storm chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saturday, we will have mild conditions across the area. We will have a high of about 69, with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of around 43. Sunday, warmer weather is headed our way. We will be in the 70s on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return early Monday. A cold front will work its way into the area on Monday. This front will bring rain chances with it. Rain chances will start early on Monday. Monday evening, we may see a few storms. Rain chances will continue until Thursday morning.