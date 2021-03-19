Sunshine all weekend, rain chances on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warmer days and plenty of sunshine, that’s what the weekend is going to look like. Today we will reach a high in the low 60′s and have mostly clear skies. The strong winds we’ve had the last two days have since calmed down.
Saturday warms up even more, we will see a high in the mid to upper 60′s. Sunday looks slightly warmer than that.
By Monday rain chances are back in the forecast. We may see a break from the spring showers Tuesday but they look to return on Wednesday.
