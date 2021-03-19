United Supermarkets, Market Street donating 4,000 hams to food banks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets and Market Street have made a huge donation.
The companies gave 4,000 hams to food banks across our region; the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got 342 of them.
One person working with United Supermarkets said the event was all about the community coming together.
“This is something we’ve always done and now we’re able to get back to as product becomes more available, we’re able to do it more often now,” said David burton with United Supermarkets. “We’re all one community, we’re all one family, just make sure we stay together and take care of each other as much as we can.”
That donation was Thursday morning as part of a larger contribution across Texas and New Mexico.
