Henrietta High School hosting blood drive Tuesday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Blood donations are in high demand and everyone will soon have the chance to donate at the Henrietta High School blood drive.
The high school is hosting the drive on Tuesday, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Old Gym.
To schedule an appointment, call Wynn Essler at (940) 720-7930.
Each donor will get a free “Rise Up & Give” tie dye t-shirt and an adult ticket to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
All donations will be tested for COVID antibodies to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
