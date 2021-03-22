MSU invites all 2020 graduates to walk in June ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - *From MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley*
Today, we are pleased to invite our May 2020, August 2020, and December 2020 graduates to an in-person ceremony Saturday, Jun. 5. To best accommodate our three graduating classes, there will be some modifications to the ceremony, but each of you will have the opportunity to cross the graduation stage, be recognized individually, and have a photograph taken.
Beginning Apr. 5, you will be able to register for the ceremony and request five tickets for your family and friends to join you. Please watch your inboxes the week of Apr. 5 as your RSVP will be sent to your preferred email address on file with the Registrar’s Office. Once the registration closes in early May, we will provide details about the ceremony, including location, and ticket distribution for all participants.
On the lawn at D.L. Ligon Coliseum stands our Believers statue, representing Strength, Courage, and Wisdom. I am grateful to our campus community for exemplifying those characteristics throughout 2020. Your resilience and determination during this pandemic and your final semesters of study stand as a testament to our Mustangs spirit. I look forward to seeing you and your families in June and celebrating with you.
With Mustangs Pride,
Dr. Suzanne Shipley
MSU Texas President
