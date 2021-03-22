14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

If an individual has signed up on the Health District’s waitlist or booked an appointment, and no longer needs to be on the waitlist or cannot make the appointment, please call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909 to inform them. The Health District is experiencing an issue with individuals not removing themselves from the waitlist and not showing up for appointments, which is a spot that could have been given to those next on the waiting list. It is important to note, those vaccines are still used and new appointments for new individuals are still scheduled, however, the process takes longer and is less efficient.