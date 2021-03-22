14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also 24 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,756 cases in Wichita County, with 72 of them still being active.
67 patients are currently recovering at home while five are in the hospital. At last check, two patients are in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 25,764
- Second dose - 16,362
The Health District has received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the Week 15 allocation. They are partnering with the Clinics of North Texas and United Regional Hospital to administer the doses this week.
If an individual has signed up on the Health District’s waitlist or booked an appointment, and no longer needs to be on the waitlist or cannot make the appointment, please call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909 to inform them. The Health District is experiencing an issue with individuals not removing themselves from the waitlist and not showing up for appointments, which is a spot that could have been given to those next on the waiting list. It is important to note, those vaccines are still used and new appointments for new individuals are still scheduled, however, the process takes longer and is less efficient.
Total Hospitalizations = 5
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
Critical - 1
80+
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
