News Channel 6 City Guide: Grayline Research Center

“When it comes to the history of Grayline, I have to bring up Alzheimer’s. Many people have experienced Alzheimer’s, whether through their grandparents or their parents. A local nurse here, by the name of Penny McDonald, went through that frustrating and heartbreaking experience with her parents and grandparents. So, in 1986, she decided to found Grayline Research Center to become a part of the search for the cure for Alzheimer’s,” Cassandra Shinpaugh, director of marketing said. “To this day we still conduct Alzheimer’s trials but we have since branched off into other psychiatric and family practice clinical research.”