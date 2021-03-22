News Channel 6 City Guide: Grayline Research Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at Grayline Research Center in Wichita Falls. It’s a premier clinical trial research facility that feels more like home with a staff that treats their patients like family.
“When it comes to the history of Grayline, I have to bring up Alzheimer’s. Many people have experienced Alzheimer’s, whether through their grandparents or their parents. A local nurse here, by the name of Penny McDonald, went through that frustrating and heartbreaking experience with her parents and grandparents. So, in 1986, she decided to found Grayline Research Center to become a part of the search for the cure for Alzheimer’s,” Cassandra Shinpaugh, director of marketing said. “To this day we still conduct Alzheimer’s trials but we have since branched off into other psychiatric and family practice clinical research.”
Grayline Research Center specializes in phase II, phase III, and phase IV clinical trials.
“Now, we know that not many people may know what that means. But basically, when a medication comes through [Grayline] it has already been tested to be safe for human consumption. We are testing to see if it will be effective for a certain treatment,” Shinpaugh said.
Clinical research participants receive full physical exams, EKGs, and blood work all while being monitored by doctors. They are also paid for their time and participation. All of their personal information is kept confidential.
“Sometimes when people come into Grayline they’re not really sure what to expect. Whether they think they’re going to walk into a lab or a very formal doctor’s office. But the experience that we are trying to provide here is more of a comfortable and family-oriented atmosphere,” Shinpaugh said.
Grayline Research Center is currently hosting trials in OCD, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, and Alzheimer’s. If you would like to learn more information, call (940) 322-1131 or visit GraylineCDT.com.
